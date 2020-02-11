United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Holdings Lowered by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UTX opened at $156.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.87. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $121.48 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The company has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.40.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

