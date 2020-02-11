United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,040.00

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,040 ($13.68) and last traded at GBX 1,008.50 ($13.27), with a volume of 1882712 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 988.20 ($13.00).

A number of brokerages have commented on UU. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 980 ($12.89) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Utilities Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of United Utilities Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 960 ($12.63) in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of United Utilities Group to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 760 ($10.00) in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 943.67 ($12.41).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 978.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 867.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion and a PE ratio of 22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a GBX 14.20 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.93%.

In other news, insider Russ Houlden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 867 ($11.40), for a total transaction of £43,350 ($57,024.47).

United Utilities Group Company Profile (LON:UU)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

