Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $127.67

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $127.67 and last traded at $126.75, with a volume of 329 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.30.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

