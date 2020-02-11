Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $127.67

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $127.67 and last traded at $126.75, with a volume of 329 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.30.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.
The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.28.
About Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)
Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.
