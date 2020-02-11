Universe (UNI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $166,392.00

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last week, Universe has traded 24.4% higher against the dollar. Universe has a market capitalization of $166,392.00 and $1.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Universe coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Crex24 and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000220 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Universe

Universe (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 96,522,167 coins and its circulating supply is 85,322,167 coins. The official website for Universe is unicoin.pw . Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . Universe’s official message board is forum.unicoin.pw

Buying and Selling Universe

Universe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

