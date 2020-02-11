Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on URGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Urogen Pharma has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.75.

Shares of URGN opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $616.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.37. Urogen Pharma has a 1-year low of $20.72 and a 1-year high of $42.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.90.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.20. On average, analysts predict that Urogen Pharma will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Urogen Pharma news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett bought 7,470 shares of Urogen Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $209,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Schoenberg bought 1,960 shares of Urogen Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $55,213.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,978 shares of company stock valued at $304,621 and have sold 2,635 shares valued at $74,795. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

