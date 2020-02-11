US Bancorp DE Acquires 7,961 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,367 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,961 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,786,054 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $3,537,307,000 after buying an additional 1,551,062 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Exelon by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,178,038 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $491,701,000 after acquiring an additional 233,034 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Exelon by 6.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,326,381 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $353,937,000 after acquiring an additional 471,440 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Exelon by 8.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,877,794 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $332,266,000 after purchasing an additional 562,591 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Exelon by 6.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,735,049 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $277,060,000 after purchasing an additional 362,400 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price target on Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

EXC stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,250,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,983. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

