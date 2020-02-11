US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $6,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ON. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 37,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ON. Craig Hallum cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

In other news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $108,273.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $912,230.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 696,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,713,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 196,914 shares of company stock worth $4,885,471 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.40. 7,002,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,122,110. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.27. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

