US Bancorp DE Has $6.61 Million Position in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,768 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp were worth $6,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 515.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 16,847 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 14.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,530,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,917,000 after purchasing an additional 218,329 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 7.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,475,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FFBC. ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price objective on First Financial Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

First Financial Bancorp stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.86. 5,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,665. First Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.07 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.41. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.21.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $155.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.