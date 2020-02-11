US Bancorp DE Has $7.12 Million Holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 62.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,660 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 1,281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1,615.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arista Networks from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.12.

NYSE ANET traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.26. The stock had a trading volume of 465,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,633. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.63. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.52. Arista Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $173.31 and a 52-week high of $331.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,333 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $2,053,819.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,256.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.04, for a total transaction of $2,262,226.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,455.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,772 shares of company stock worth $8,118,177. 23.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

