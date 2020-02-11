US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 76,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20,822 shares during the period. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 268.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 45,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 32,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

SHV traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.49. The stock had a trading volume of 23,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,530. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.55. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.03 and a one year high of $110.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1611 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.