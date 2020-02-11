US Bancorp DE Sells 1,301 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,618 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,276,672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $576,116,000 after purchasing an additional 256,202 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 667.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,412,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $481,545,000 after buying an additional 3,837,685 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 15.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,509,714 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $382,980,000 after buying an additional 476,087 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,373 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $225,701,000 after buying an additional 83,664 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,603 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $128,282,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.71.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,011,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at $229,726.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $2.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.77. 171,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,757,754. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $85.38 and a fifty-two week high of $137.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 159.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

