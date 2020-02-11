US Bancorp DE Sells 47,360 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,221,690 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,360 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $6,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 55.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.9% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $5.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,741,334. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $6.44.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

