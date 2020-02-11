ValuEngine Upgrades Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covetrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Covetrus from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.20.

Shares of CVET traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.67. 739,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,493. Covetrus has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.69 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Covetrus will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Covetrus by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Covetrus by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

