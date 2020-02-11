ValuEngine Upgrades Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Harleysville Financial stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.11. 2,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075. Harleysville Financial has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.76. The firm has a market cap of $98.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $6.43 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Harleysville Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th.

About Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

