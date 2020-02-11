Van Elle Holdings PLC (LON:VANL) Plans GBX 0.20 Dividend

Van Elle Holdings PLC (LON:VANL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

VANL opened at GBX 53.40 ($0.70) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 53.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 43.02. Van Elle has a 12-month low of GBX 33 ($0.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 73 ($0.96). The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.72 million and a P/E ratio of 21.36.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Van Elle in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

In related news, insider Mark Cutler bought 55,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £27,801.50 ($36,571.30). In the last three months, insiders bought 103,803 shares of company stock valued at $5,051,650.

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of services, such as auger displacement piling, cased continuous flight auger piling, continuous flight auger piling, design, drilled piling, drilling and grouting, driven piling, foundation testing, ground investigation, rail sheet piling, specialist piling, rock bolt and netting, rotary bored piling, screw piling, and precast modular foundation services, as well as precast modular signal, gantry, and OLE foundation services; specialist on-track rail, restricted access, and highway GI Services; and services in the areas of geothermal boreholes, and ground anchors and soil nails.

