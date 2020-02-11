Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Hits New 1-Year High at $129.78

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $129.78 and last traded at $129.64, with a volume of 2087 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.31.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.57 and its 200 day moving average is $121.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958,677 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,888,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,054,000 after purchasing an additional 216,383 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,335,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,331,000 after buying an additional 57,005 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,904,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,726,000 after buying an additional 100,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,642,000 after buying an additional 177,903 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

