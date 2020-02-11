Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Acquired by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,987,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,509,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 468,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $23,723,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 362,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,391,000 after purchasing an additional 114,653 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.71. 1,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,641. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.73 and a twelve month high of $61.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.04.

