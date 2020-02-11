Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lucas Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 17,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.8% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $268.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.05. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $184.75 and a 1-year high of $268.62.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

