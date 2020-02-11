Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $184.82

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $184.82 and last traded at $184.38, with a volume of 115654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.93.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.30 and a 200-day moving average of $171.88.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,682,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,372,000 after buying an additional 77,382 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,719,000 after buying an additional 43,918 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 994,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,278,000 after buying an additional 58,936 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 923,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,754,000 after buying an additional 54,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 760,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,489,000 after buying an additional 21,956 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.