Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Hits New 1-Year High at $309.00

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $309.00 and last traded at $308.93, with a volume of 32707 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $307.52.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.47.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Family Management Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

