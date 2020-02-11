Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Position Increased by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.52% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 79,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after buying an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,893. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.59 and its 200-day moving average is $146.03. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.51 and a fifty-two week high of $156.00.

