Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 715,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 69,117 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $57,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VT. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $82.66. The stock had a trading volume of 863,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,000. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.44. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $83.08.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.