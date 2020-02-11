Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 403.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.75. 5,108 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.60 and a 200-day moving average of $82.21.

