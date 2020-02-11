Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 49.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

Varonis Systems stock traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.59. The stock had a trading volume of 122,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,209. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -45.90 and a beta of 0.92. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $93.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.61.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

VRNS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.21.

In other news, Director Gili Iohan sold 11,765 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $1,005,672.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,837.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $420,255.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,441 shares of company stock worth $7,093,041. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.