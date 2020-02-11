Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $8,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,814,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 18,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 354.8% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.18. The stock had a trading volume of 18,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,020. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.95 and its 200-day moving average is $146.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.60 and a 1-year high of $161.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.29.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

