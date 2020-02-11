Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Grows Stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761,675 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,415 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.42% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $28,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 57.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,378 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the third quarter worth $1,342,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the third quarter worth $444,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter valued at $2,942,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTB. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

Shares of NTB traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.26. 2,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $41.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.40.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

