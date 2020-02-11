Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 14,275 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,275 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.18% of Ameren worth $34,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,025,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,278,779,000 after buying an additional 188,320 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 10.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 8.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth $195,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Ameren from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on Ameren in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Ameren in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.56.

NYSE:AEE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.26. 60,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,417. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.17. Ameren Corp has a 52 week low of $68.26 and a 52 week high of $84.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

