Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BROOKE GROUP LTD. is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and the sale of information processing systems. It also has investments in a number of additional companies engaged in a diverse group of businesses. “

Get Vector Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:VGR traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 24,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,258. Vector Group has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36.

In related news, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost sold 5,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $71,875,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 453,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $5,806,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,453,272 shares of company stock worth $80,958,914 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGR. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 53.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,199,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,108,000 after buying an additional 1,113,249 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group during the second quarter worth about $4,181,000. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,455,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,376,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vector Group (VGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.