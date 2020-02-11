Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VERO. Maxim Group upgraded Venus Concept from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Venus Concept in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of VERO stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.51. The company had a trading volume of 17,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,379. Venus Concept has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $230.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 3.97.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Venus Concept will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Concept during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Venus Concept during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Venus Concept during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Venus Concept during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

