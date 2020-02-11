Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $36.51

Vertu Motors Plc (LON:VTU)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.51 and traded as low as $35.70. Vertu Motors shares last traded at $36.35, with a volume of 392,687 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertu Motors in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Get Vertu Motors alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $134.20 million and a PE ratio of 6.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 36.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised motor dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors and Macklin Motors brand names.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Vertu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.