Viberate Market Cap Tops $4.67 Million (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One Viberate token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, Coinbe and Binance. During the last week, Viberate has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Viberate has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and approximately $891,922.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.68 or 0.03669254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00255513 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00037168 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00136841 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,159,794 tokens. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Viberate can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, Livecoin, Coinbe, Bancor Network, Bittrex, Binance, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

