Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 292,959 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,051,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 292,959 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $112,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 42.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 455,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after acquiring an additional 135,506 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,081,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after buying an additional 9,901 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after buying an additional 14,021 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 164,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 23,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.23.

WERN stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.43. 22,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,054. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $40.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $621.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.88 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

