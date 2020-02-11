Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 52,318 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,644,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,318 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $97,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 529.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNFP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

NASDAQ PNFP traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.02. 20,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 11.92%.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $32,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $92,490. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

