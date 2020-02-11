Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,274,624 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 345.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,643,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274,624 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF worth $91,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFA. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter worth $214,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 135.2% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 21,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 12,090 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CFA traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $57.76. 3,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,041. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.25.

