Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $100.10 Million Position in Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,097,351 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,572 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Hanger worth $100,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Hanger by 1,364.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanger in the third quarter worth about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanger in the third quarter worth about $144,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 3.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jay C. Wendt sold 19,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $485,712.50. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Hanger stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.33. The company had a trading volume of 47,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,644. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.77. Hanger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

