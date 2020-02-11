Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 602,031 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 147,147 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $108,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 17,670.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,589,000 after buying an additional 2,442,530 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 15,152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $290,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,761 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,074,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,490 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11,155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 495,218 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $80,215,000 after purchasing an additional 490,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 454.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 554,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $89,883,000 after purchasing an additional 454,900 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Ardour Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.30.

NYSE UNP traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.14. The stock had a trading volume of 70,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,666. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.68 and its 200 day moving average is $172.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $149.09 and a twelve month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

