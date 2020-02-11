Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,199 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,067,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,199 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $104,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DUK traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,296,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,189. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.11. The firm has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.07. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $84.28 and a one year high of $98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Citigroup reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.58.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

