Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 225,340 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,598,104 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 225,340 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $93,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 6,557.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 15.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patricia Coughlin sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $512,090.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,375.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $240,680.00. Insiders have sold 135,159 shares of company stock worth $8,163,784 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

CSOD stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.18. The stock had a trading volume of 15,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,497. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.10 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.36. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.81 and a 1-year high of $64.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

