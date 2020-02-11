Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 226,352 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,379,521 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 226,352 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $117,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,681,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,467,467. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.60 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.17 and its 200-day moving average is $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.24.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

