VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Trading Up 0.7%

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL)’s stock price were up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.63 and last traded at $50.47, approximately 27,864 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 42,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.14.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.48.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 30,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth $730,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

