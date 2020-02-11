VirnetX (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) Trading 10.2% Higher

VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC)’s stock price traded up 10.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.97, 20,275 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 290,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

VirnetX (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VirnetX in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VirnetX in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

