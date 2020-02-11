Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 29,033 Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Cadence Bancorp by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Marc J. Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $403,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $79,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 391,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,979.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,887 shares of company stock worth $498,120. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CADE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE CADE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,199. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.67. Cadence Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $23.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.88.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $194.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.