Virtu Financial LLC Invests $538,000 in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTM. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 203.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $669,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTM stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,154.60. The stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,647. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $898.50 and a 52 week high of $1,168.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,116.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,091.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.41.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

