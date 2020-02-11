Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Perrigo by 5.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 42,929 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 458.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 30,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 171,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after buying an additional 70,858 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

In other Perrigo news, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $126,293.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,313.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perrigo stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $60.06. The stock had a trading volume of 24,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,246. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Perrigo Company PLC has a 52-week low of $40.68 and a 52-week high of $60.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.59.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

