Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 1,487 Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.71. 2,786,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,999,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of -148.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.79. Baidu Inc has a 12-month low of $93.39 and a 12-month high of $186.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.94.

A number of research firms have commented on BIDU. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.50 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.92.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

