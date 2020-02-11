Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in M&T Bank by 1,053.7% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 736,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,278,000 after purchasing an additional 672,252 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 517,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 499,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,422,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 431,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,195,000 after buying an additional 45,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.99. 17,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,012. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $141.50 and a 52 week high of $176.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.12 and its 200-day moving average is $160.47.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

