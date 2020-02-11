Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 3,684 Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 12.8% during the third quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $695,000.

Insulet stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $202.84. The company had a trading volume of 13,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,606. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 780.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 6.21. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $80.43 and a one year high of $203.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.19 and a 200 day moving average of $164.65.

In other Insulet news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total transaction of $493,856.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Fallon sold 14,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $2,632,075.25. Insiders have sold 29,909 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,306 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PODD. Cowen set a $165.00 target price on shares of Insulet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Insulet from $158.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.06.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

