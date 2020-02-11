Virtu Financial LLC Raises Stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 173.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,633,000 after purchasing an additional 174,887 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Arista Networks by 17.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised Arista Networks to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Arista Networks from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arista Networks from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.12.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $231.26. The company had a trading volume of 465,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,633. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.63. Arista Networks Inc has a one year low of $173.31 and a one year high of $331.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.91.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $63,826.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $962,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,876.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,772 shares of company stock valued at $8,118,177 over the last three months. 23.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.