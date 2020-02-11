Virtu Financial LLC Reduces Stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,169 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 11,646 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2,674.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Barclays lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on EOG Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EOG traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.68. 133,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,480,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.74. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $107.89. The company has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

