Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,375,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858,420 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $98,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VST shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

In related news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 20,801,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $501,107,436.39. 14.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VST traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $22.99. 7,558,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,929,748. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.48. Vistra Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $27.96.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

